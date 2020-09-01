EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,580. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock worth $11,063,414 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

