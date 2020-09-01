EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after buying an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 99,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in II-VI by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 377,503 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. 16,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,865. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

