EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 197,010 Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 197,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.45% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $109,350,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,561. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $360.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.