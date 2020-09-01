EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,921 Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,148. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $799.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.