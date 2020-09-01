EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,709. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

