EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a current ratio of 23.42. The firm has a market cap of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 12,428 shares worth $183,001. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

