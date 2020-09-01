EAM Investors LLC Buys New Stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CryoPort as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CryoPort by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CryoPort by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 13,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

