EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 17,587 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,714. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

