EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 25,195 Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,041.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. 4,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 458.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

