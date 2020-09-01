EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 53,540 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 420,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 23,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,692. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.41.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.