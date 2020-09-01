EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 57,086 Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Replimune Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 2,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.