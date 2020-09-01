EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 7,739 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,706. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,296,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,495 shares of company stock worth $25,865,171. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

