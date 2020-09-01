EAM Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 in the last 90 days.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. 46,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,139. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.66.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

