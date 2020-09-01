EAM Investors LLC Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Generac by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Generac by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $192.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,744. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $192.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

