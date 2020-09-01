EAM Investors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $14.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.98. 39,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,698. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.25. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

