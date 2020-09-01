EAM Investors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,642 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Aspen Group worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,281. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Aspen Group Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $289.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.