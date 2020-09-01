EAM Investors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Zynex worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zynex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zynex by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 619,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,230. The company has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Zynex Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

