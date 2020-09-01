EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of AXT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AXT by 10.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 7.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 19,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,680. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.98.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

