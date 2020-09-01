EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSE:BIG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 33,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

