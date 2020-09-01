EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

HXL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

