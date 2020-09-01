EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 664,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Antero Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $939.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

