EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $52,224,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $46,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4,239.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $11,794,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.24. 3,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

