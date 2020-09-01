EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,312,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,070,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.39. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,268,097 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

