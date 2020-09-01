EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.