EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,921.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 89,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,961 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 48,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,721. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -49.23%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

