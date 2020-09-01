EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,541. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 3.13. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

