EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,130 shares of company stock valued at $85,188,905. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 164,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,398. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

