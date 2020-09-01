EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.42% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 655,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 27.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 57.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 452,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

MEIP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,375. The firm has a market cap of $280.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

