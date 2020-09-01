EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 446,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Opko Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 199,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 123,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 293,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,402,840. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

