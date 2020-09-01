EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $45,170,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $38,562,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $12,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $9,818,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $11,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $80,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SMCI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 558,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

