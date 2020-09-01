EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

PENN traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 192,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,556,907. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

