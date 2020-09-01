EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,151 Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE PRLB traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.91. 8,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

