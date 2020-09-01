EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,954 Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 360.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $721,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,131.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $937,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,962.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,374 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.18. 28,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,357.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

