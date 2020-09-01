EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,606 Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 7,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.10. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

