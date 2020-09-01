EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 94,549 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.42% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $2,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,167 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 119,945 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

