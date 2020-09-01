EAM Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 1.75% of Sharps Compliance worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,271.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $145,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,168 shares of company stock worth $529,494 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,791. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

