EAM Investors LLC Reduces Position in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,078 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.40% of XPEL worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 157.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 44.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,814,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,819,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

XPEL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 8,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. XPEL has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $686.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

