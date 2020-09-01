EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 27,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.