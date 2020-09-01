EAM Investors LLC Sells 14,679 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $565,618.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,472 shares of company stock worth $15,454,281. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.