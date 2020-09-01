EAM Investors LLC Sells 16,164 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,535,770.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,530 shares of company stock valued at $44,983,347. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. 19,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,228. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

