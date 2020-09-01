EAM Investors LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $118,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,605. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

