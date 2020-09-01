EAM Investors LLC Sells 18,629 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,924. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

