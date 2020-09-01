EAM Investors LLC Sells 20,547 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $22,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 650,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 789,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $142,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,644 shares of company stock worth $22,411,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

NYSE PFSI remained flat at $$52.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.