EAM Investors LLC Sells 26,410 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,410 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,184. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.