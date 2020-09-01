EAM Investors LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

NASDAQ XLRN traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

