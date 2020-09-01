EAM Investors LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $539,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $15.19 on Tuesday, reaching $158.53. 120,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.45 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $1,040,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,470 shares in the company, valued at $21,062,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,266,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

