EAM Investors LLC Sells 71,642 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,642 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 280,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,564,738. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 913,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,528.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,535.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.