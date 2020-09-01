EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

STMP traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,108. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katie May sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $987,302.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,150 shares of company stock worth $29,226,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

