EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.07% of 2U at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,847. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

