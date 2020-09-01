EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $602,910.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,031 shares of company stock worth $14,600,893.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

